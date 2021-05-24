First right-wing leader in two decades assumes command in Ecuador

(Bloomberg) – Guillermo Lasso assumes the presidency of Ecuador on Monday promising to lift the country out of the worst economic depression in decades through mass vaccination and making the country more investor-friendly.

The former banker says he can boost the slow recovery by vaccinating half the population of 18 million people against COVID-19 within 100 days of taking office. To do this, he turned to Russia and China to buy vaccines, and put a pharmaceutical businessman, Carlos Cueva, in charge of the vaccination program.

Lasso, a 65-year-old self-made billionaire and father of five, is the first conservative elected to govern Ecuador in nearly two decades. It will have to take over an economy that slumped 7.8% last year and will not regain its pre-pandemic level until 2024, according to IMF forecasts.

Without a majority in Congress, Lasso faces tough negotiations with opposition lawmakers to approve a tax and social security reform to meet the country’s $ 6.5 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund. It has chosen a former IMF official, Simón Cueva, as Minister of Economy and Finance, who will seek softer conditions from the Fund.

Lasso’s swearing-in ceremony begins at 10 am local time.

In addition to respecting the agreement with the IMF, Lasso has pledged to keep up with the payment of the country’s recently restructured foreign bonds, which soared after his electoral victory. The Andean nation has a reputation among investors in serial defaulting bonds.

The country’s bonds due 2030 have risen to 87.9 cents from 59.8 cents on the dollar since the April 11 election in which Lasso defeated a socialist candidate feared by investors.

To boost growth, he wants to phase out a tax on sending money out of the country, which he says deters foreign direct investment, and also proposed a VAT cut on four annual holidays to stimulate retail trade and tourism.

It also plans to privatize state assets Seguros Sucre and commercial bank Banco del Pacífico, the latter in a sale open only to foreign companies. It has also promised to crack down on corruption.

