First RFEF: The First RFEF already has a calendar

This Tuesday the calendar of the two groups of the First RFEF. The members of the new category of Spanish football already know what their confrontations will be and when the 38 days of the third step of Spanish football will be played.

The ball will roll in August. The premiere of the new competition will be the weekend of August 29. Already the first day leaves more than interesting matches such as the derby between the Deportivo de la Corua Y Celta de Vigo “B” in Group 1 (full schedule), or the duel between Albacete Y Castelln in Group 2 (full schedule).

There is less and less uncertainty surrounding the competition, despite the fact that it remains to be known which television will have the rights to the First RFEF. The fight for promotion promises to be fierce.