first reviews of the special of the year

First criticisms of ‘Friends: The Reunion‘.10 series like’Friends‘so you stop looping it once.’Friends: The Reunion‘can be seen on HBO in both the United States and Spain on May 27.

‘Friends: The Reunion‘it’s almost here. The six irreplaceable protagonists of the series, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney cox, Lisa kudrow, Matthew perry, Matt LeBlanc Y David schwimmer, and the extensive gallery of cameos, have tried to explain the phenomenon ‘Friends‘in a special celebrating a series that premiered the last episode of its 10th season in 2004.

After the bloody battle of Netflix, HBO and WarnerMedia over the custody of the series that continues to offer its fans endless marathons, HBO Max has not been slow to make this special that has been directed by Ben winston, executive producer of the event along with the creators of the series, Marta Kauffman, David crane Y Kevin Bright.

Different North American media have already been able to see the special, let’s review some of the most positive reviews:

“The special is best when it comes out of the cast and shows us what drew us to them and what brought them together.” James poniewozik for New York Times.

“It’s the closest thing to a scripted ‘Friends’ reunion we can get, and it’s fascinating to see how smoothly they seem to slide back into these roles 17 years later.” Brian Lowry for CNN.com.

“It’s not about being revealing, at least not about anything prickly or unpleasant. He is here to entertain and remind fans why they love the show. ” Caroline Framke for Variety.

“Mr. LeBlanc is the one who comes back more witty, charming and relaxed, the rest seem to have changed nothing, even if you are not indifferent to the circumstances.” John anderson for Wall Street Journal.

“It’s the best cast reunion of all time.” Brett white for Decider.

But, rest assured, let’s lower our expectations a little:

“Each part of the program that is not just the six of them talking, struggles to justify their existence.” Alan Sepinwall for Rolling Stone.

“It’s one thing to be pleasantly boring, it’s another to sell fallacies – the show’s premise was ‘what we haven’t seen before,’ according to co-creator David Crane.” Nina metz for Chicago Tribune.

“Just seeing the main cast, 17 years older and populating the stages outside of character, is a bit strange, but what makes the reunion that much weirder (to the point of having to take a 20 minute break ) is how desperate he feels. ” Ben travers for IndieWire.

‘Friends: The Reunion‘can be seen on HBO Spain from May 27. The fans of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and the wedding have an unavoidable date.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

HBO

The 12 perfect gifts for any ‘Friends’ fan

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io