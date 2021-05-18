First reviews of Fast and Furious 9

Share

Fast and Furious 9 will be released soon and we can already know what those who have been able to see this action movie think.

In 2001 when the first installment was released, nobody could imagine that 20 years later we could see the ninth film in the saga. But the time has come and now we will once again enjoy Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and all his “family” in Fast and furious 9. What can we expect? Action, explosions, impossible moments that attack one’s own physics and fun.

On the criticism portal Rottentomatoes have a 60%, Meanwhile in Metacritics have 53. Average ratings, as this franchise is geared toward an audience that likes action and entertainment and not to please film critics.

Here are the first reviews:

It’s wildly ridiculous, yes, but it’s also ridiculously exhilarating. This Cinematic Universe has never felt more out of control than in Fast and Furious 9. But for the first time in a long time it seems to be heading in the right direction again. Go through movements with more energy than intoxication. Unless the 10th movie involves time travel, it’s hard to see how this franchise could outperform itself, and based on the often dull and always bloated results here, it seems silly to try. Gloriously ridiculous and raucously melodramatic, Fast and Furious 9 is fueled by its own goofy energy, delivering comically great chase sequences and shameless fan service, all in the name of giving audiences a hassle-free good time. What will the movie be about?

Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) will try to make a quiet life next to Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son. But that is something that seems impossible and his past will hit him when his lost brother Jakob (John Cena) come back to face him. In addition, you will also have to stop the crazy plans Cipher (Charlize Theron)Luckily he has all his friends who form a real family willing to do anything for any of the members.

Fast and furious 9 It will be released on July 2, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing the movie? Leave us your comments below.

Share