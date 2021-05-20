First reviews of A Quiet Place 2

After so much waiting, the first reviews about A Quiet Place 2 finally came to light

In America, the long-awaited movie A Quiet Place 2 arrives on May 28 (check out the trailer!). For this reason, the specialized press already had the opportunity to see this sequel and make their first impressions known. In this second part, John Krasinski goes back behind the cameras and this time he also signs the script alone. Its protagonists also return: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, who are joined in this installment by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, Okieriete Onaodowan or Scoot McNairy.

The first installment was a huge worldwide success. The film went on to gross more than $ 340 million at the global box office with a budget of $ 17 million, for this reason everyone is very eager to see what they will find. According to David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter the film “takes your breath away and every sound shakes your nerves” while Angie Han of Mashable says it does “what the best sequels do, undertake the search for new stories instead of settling for retrace his steps ”. Not everyone sees it the same though, and AV Club’s AA Dowd says outright that A Quiet Place 2 is mostly “more of the same.”

This same person assures that the narrative construction is “scarce and vaguely unsatisfactory”, but that as a series of scenes of action, fight and emotion it “fulfills”. As for directing, IndieWire’s Kate Erbland says, “Krasinski has not diminished the excitement, chills, and alien-centered terror at all, but has also increased the drama, excitement, and a very human pain at the center of everything”.

What is the best thing about this sequel?

Apparently, the great success of A Quiet Place 2 are its actresses. “Simmonds is an excellent performer: bold, confident and outspoken, defending herself against Murphy’s alpha presence,” notes Guardian Peter Bradshaw. Other highlights are the sound: “The movie sounds great and uses sound brilliantly. No franchise is as aurally fascinating as this one. ”Joey Magidson, Awards Radar.

In Spain, A Quiet Place 2 opens in theaters on June 18.