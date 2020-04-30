Federico Benvenuto, of 34 years, was one of the 1,700 prisoners who with the excuse of the coronavirus have already received the benefit of home prison and temporarily left the prison units. Yesterday he left the Marcos Paz prison. His time outside the cells, however, was short-lived. This afternoon, the City Police found him robbing an Almagro store and arrested him.

Just a few hours after Room III of the National Chamber for Criminal and Correctional Cassation approved his departure from Unit 2 of the Buenos Aires prison, Benvenuto returned to commit a crime. Around 16:20 today, he entered an ice cream parlor on Rivadavia Avenue and took the proceeds of the day.

Minutes later, two officers from the Buenos Aires force who were circulating in the area observed the offender running among the pedestrians, giving them shoves, which caught their attention. Officers chased him and caught up with him at the intersection of Yatay and Lezica streets.

The surprise came at the moment of identifying him: the officers found in one of his pockets a trade that stated that Yesterday he had been released from the Marcos Paz prison by the Court of Cassation. He also had 620 pesos in cash that he had stolen from the ice cream parlor.

When asked about this, Benvenuto rebuked the uniformed, and He assured that they had given him the freedom to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. While being arrested, the detainee screamed ironically: “What do I care if they take me prisoner, yesterday I left the Marcos Paz prison for the coronavirus. Take me, maybe tomorrow I’ll go again “.

At the moment, the precise reason why the Justice granted the benefit to Benvenuto is unknown. The offender does not exceed the risk age, since he is only 34 years old, so the most concrete possibility is that there is accused of some kind of pre-existing disease.

As reported by police sources to Infobae, Benvenuto was serving a sentence with another group, who would also have been released for the same reason, for robbery in town and gang, and His background includes more than 15 cases, several of them for armed robbery and injuries.

The case was under the tutelage of the Criminal and Correctional Court Number 57, in charge of the doctor Fabiana Galletti and before the Secretary 61 of the doctor Osvaldo Vázquez. Benvenuto was transferred to the police station in the area, where he was housed pending the required legal proceedings.

With the excuse of the coronavirus and thanks to a controversial ruling by the Buenos Aires Chamber of Cassation, more than a thousand convicted criminals came out of prison and there is another important group of inmates who presented appeals with the aim of recovering freedom or at least being benefited with home prison.

The release of prisoners generated a general rejection of society and in social networks they have already called a national pan for tomorrow, Thursday, at 18. Meanwhile, the number of people receiving special permits to leave their dungeons continues to rise.

Until now, In the province of Buenos Aires, an estimated number of 1,400 detainees housed in prisons and police stations were granted release., according to sources from the Buenos Aires Attorney’s Office consulted by Infobae. If you take into account that until April 22 the figure amounted to 800, the number doubled within seven days.

At the same time, they are in force individual orders for another 1,300 inmates. Until last week, there were 2,600 filed, with nine collective habeas corpus, according to the same sources consulted.

Meanwhile, in the prisons of the Federal Penitentiary Service, 320 detainees left the prisons under different types of modalities, most of them under house arrest.

Although there is no unified registry, adding the cases surveyed by this means, it is concluded that With the excuse of COVID-19 1,700 prisoners were released from prison. And there are another 1,300 who expect a similar profit.