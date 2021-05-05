First Repo Transaction in the Fixed Income Segment with Cross-Border Settlement with Monte Titoli

In order to BME Clearing supposes a new milestone in the Fixed Income Segment sending settlements through the TARGET2- Securities platform to CSD Monte Titoli, without the need to be a Participating Entity in Iberclear, which provides greater flexibility by eliminating barriers to cross-border settlement.

At the same time, this service provides Clearing Members of the Fixed Income segment with the possibility of clearing and settling transactions in BME Clearing of portfolios of securities that are in the CSD Monte Titoli.

The regulations adapted to Cross-Border Settlement in the fixed income segment are available on the BME Clearing website.

The inclusion of this new settlement system does not imply any change in the current processes of the Chamber with the exception of the place of delivery of the settlements. The record of operations, netting, compensation and the calculation of guarantees remain unchanged, as well as the structure of the messages and files.