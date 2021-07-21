First reactions to ‘Tiempo’, “the best of M. Night Shyamalan since ‘The protégé'”

There are those who think that ‘Time’ is the best of its director and screenwriter, directly; and who says that he had not felt so tense on a beach since ‘Jaws’, so that “the best of M. Night Shyamalan since ‘The protégé'”, is an even discreet compliment if we review the first reactions to said film which hits Spanish cinemas on July 30.

This proposal, described by others as an “intense and relentless thriller with a sadistic gaze”, explores an already disturbing premise: express aging of a family that you run into the ideal hidden beach in the middle of your vacation. Things get ugly more than fast when they realize that at the rate at which time seems to pass, they will have consumed their entire life in just one day. Shyamalan thus returns to the big screen by the hand of Gael García Bernal, Thomasin Mckenzie or Eliza Scanlen, marking a terrifying story that mixes that sensation of horror in a more than successful way with a family drama.

In tension all the time

According to the first reactions, once ‘Time’ starts, no longer stops squeezing at any time, maintaining “stress mode all the time” and providing an extra point for the most fans of the Shyamalan universe. Plus, it’s exhilarating and hard to watch. Here are some of the comments released through Twitter after viewing:

When #OldMovie gets going, it flies like a bat out of hell. While the film gets off to a slow, clunky start, it eventually becomes a body horror that somehow successfully meshes with emotional family drama. Absolute summer fun from M. Night Shyamalan. pic.twitter.com/vl4XWKSvk4 ? Mike Reyes (@ MrControversy83) July 20, 2021

* “When #OldMovie starts up, it flies off like a bat escaping hell. While the movie gets off to a slow and awkward start, in the end it turns into a body horror that somehow fits perfectly with the emotional family drama. Absolute summer fun from M. Night Shyamalan. “

Time to tell you about @ MNightShyamalan’s Old. Old is the best movie Night has made since Unbreakable. It’s an intense, unrelenting thriller made with sadistic glee and surprising emotion. It’s hard to watch & I loved every second of it. Full review & interview later this week. pic.twitter.com/HOV9A1gQwg ? Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 20, 2021

* “It’s time to talk about ‘Time’, by M. Night Shyamalan, the best film this filmmaker has made since ‘The protégé’. An intense and relentless sadistic-eyed thriller with surprising emotion. It’s hard to see and I loved every second. “

Thanks @MNightShyamalan! I had not been scared of the beach since Jaws, and now #OldTheMovie had me in full suspense & stress mode the whole time. Really enjoyed it’s premise & themes. Be ready to spend an unsettling, bonkers vacation in paradise. Def check it out. @oldthemovie pic.twitter.com/vBXVYtiVqW ? Fico (@FicoCangiano) July 20, 2021

* “Thank you M. Night Shyamalan! He hadn’t been scared on a beach since ‘Jaws’, and now #OldTheMovie has had me in suspense and tension the entire time. I have really enjoyed its premise and the themes it covers. Get ready for a crazy and haunting vacation in paradise. “