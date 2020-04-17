Argentine sovereign bonds show widespread increases in the first operations of the day, after Economy Minister Martín Guzmán finally revealed the general guidelines of his proposal to creditors for debt restructuring in foreign currency. The country risk falls 61 units to reach 3,925 points thanks to improvements in the prices of the securities. According to operators, this is a positive first reaction while waiting for more details about the offer and its chances of being accepted by the necessary number of bondholders.

Global Argentine debt securities showed increases of up to 3% at the start of operations. The increases reached all the papers, in all the terms. These are slight advances, especially compared to the collapses suffered by the prices in recent months and which brought the Argentine risk premium to record values ​​since 2005.

“You can see increases of up to 3% in the first operations in New York, although many details of the offer are still missing, such as whether or not to capitalize coupons and bonds to be issued. The proposal itself is not good but it is better than the market was priced, also many details are still missing and the negotiation will be tough, “said Mariano Marcó del Pont de Silvercloud Advisors.

The initial reaction is far from being a celebration or a wager on an agreement, but at least it is a positive reading of the availability of more information. Until now, investors have dealt with transcendents since Guzmán had not given any guidelines as to what would be the cuts he would seek for the present value of the debt, and although much remains to be done once the government presents the structure of the securities that prepares to replace the current ones, some of that uncertainty was reduced after yesterday’s presentation.

“It is the end of uncertainty. For better or for worse, we have a data now. I think the reaction of the market is slightly positive, I think it is the effect of saying “well, that’s it”, rather than an evaluation of whether the proposal is good or bad, “said Diego Falcone de Cohen.