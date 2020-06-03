Héctor Suárez died on Tuesday and the President of Mexico referred to the matter (Photo: Cuartoscuro – Presidencia)

The subject of the death of the actor and comedian Héctor Suárez was not lacking in the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who dedicated a few words to him and praised his work.

López Obrador defined Héctor Suárez as a: “First-rate political critic, an accomplished actor who made history in Mexico for his performance, for his characters, for his sayings ”

The President sent a hug and condolences to the family and friends of the creator of endearing characters in Mexican popular culture such as “El No Hay”, “El Flanagan” and “El Tirantes”.

López Obrador praised Héctor Suárez (Screenshot)

“Then also send your family our hug, our condolences to friendsWe are here in the southeast, to family members, and to his followers, but we are aware of everything that is happening in the country. ”

The news of Suárez’s death was released on Tuesday morning by his son, Héctor Suárez Gomís through his Instagram account.

“With deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández. The Suarez family, we ask that you please understand this moment of great sadness that we are experiencing and we also hope that you can respect our mourning, “he wrote.

“For us, the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media, are leaving. Give us the opportunity to process this duel and in a few days we can talk with you. Thank you! Rest in peace, Héctor Suárez “, he added in the publication.

The death caused a great impact in the world of entertainment in Mexico, where Suárez was a figure for decades both for his comedy characters, for his dramatic performances and also for his political stance, which not infrequently put him in trouble.

In fact, a sketch that he presented in a Verónica Castro program caused him a veto on the part of Televisa because he had referred to the then Mexican president, Carlos Salinas de Gortari, who -as Suarez himself told Adela Micha, far from being upset invited him to chat with him and even offered to put him on Channel 13.

“My hustle, ‘there is no there, nenorras,'” the actor recalled with laughter about what Salinas said, referring to his famous character “El No Hay.”

“What happened to that show sir? That program was extraordinary, it helps us, the government It served us as a pivot, because all the courage and anger that people brought, loosened it, because people, what you cannot say, you said, such a program is important “, Salinas told him, who also asked him not to decay before the veto of Televisa and offered him a space on TV Azteca, where he also launched a successful program, La cosa.

With Miguel de la Madrid, President of Mexico between 1982 and 1988, he had a difference of opinion about the content of ¿Qué pasa ?, which made social criticism.

His character “El No Hay” (Photo: What’s wrong? – TV show)

“(Miguel) from Madrid sent me to withdraw it (his TV program), he told me‘ people will not understand it, Mexico is not ready, “he said, I told him not to underestimate the people, andor I gave him by his side and kept doing the program”, Revealed about the wake-up call.

And during the six-year term of Peña Nieto it was threatened with death at gunpoint in a public toilet, to stop him from speaking out against the government.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Comedian Héctor Suárez died at age 81

Andrea Legarreta’s moment of bankruptcy: on the verge of tears he reported in “Hoy” about the death of Héctor Suárez

Héctor Suárez’s wish was to see his little daughter grow: “I’m going to wait for her”

The day Héctor Suárez accused Loret de Mola of censorship