First quarter registrations fall 15%, despite doubling in March

Although the month of March 2021 has been much better than that of 2020, the first quarter of 2021 closes with a drop in sales that is close to 15%. Restrictions on mobility and the increase in prices caused by tax increases are among the causes pointed out by the different organizations.

Although the month of March of last year was disastrous as the total confinement began and was March 2021 much better with sales 128% higher than last year, the first quarter registrations have fallen by 14.9% compared to 2020. In total, in the first three months of 2021 a total of 186,081 vehicles have been registered, according to data from manufacturers’ associations (Anfac), dealers (Faconeuro ) and sellers (Ganvam).

This collapse is explained, in part, by the weak commercial demand experienced since the beginning of the year, due to the entry into force of the new WLTP emissions homologation cycle, which led to an average increase of 5% in the price of cars. In addition, mobility restrictions imposed to contain coronavirus infections have also caused the market to continue to fall.

Only in March, lhe car deliveries in Spain stood at 85,819 units, which is 128% more than the 37,643 units that were delivered in the same month of the previous year. It should be remembered that it was in mid-March 2020 when the home confinement of the Spanish population began, which caused a collapse in car sales.

If compared with 2019, the last year before the pandemic, car sales fell in March by 30%, while so far this year they accumulate a decrease of 41.3%, compared to the same period two years ago .

By channels, eThe number of individuals doubled in March compared to 2020, with 33,955 units, while so far this year it has registered a drop of 22.8%, to 76,142 vehicles. For its part, the business channel rose 152.9% last month, with 31,889 units, but fell 1.4% until March, with 76,395 units.

Vehicle rental companies closed the first quarter of the current year with registrations of 33,524 units, which represents a decrease of 21.3%. In March, the volume was 19,975 units, 144.8% more.

«The comparison of the sales of the first quarter of 2021 with respect to the same period of 2019 reveals that the recovery is far from reaching the automotive sector in Spain. With an accumulated fall in the quarter of more than 40%, no short-term sign is detected that suggests that this market recovery is going to be offset shortly, “lamented Anfac’s Director of Communication, Noemi Navas.

For his part, the head of Public Affairs at Faconauto, Juan Luis López, has indicated that the March registration data “worries”, because it is 29% below what was registered in the same month of the last “normal year ».

In the same vein, the director of Ganvam Communication, Tania Puche, has said that the “mathematical game” makes the balance come out “remarkably high” because it is compared to an “atypical” month.

Electrification continues to gain ground over diesel

In the first three months of the year, alternative vehicles accounted for 29% of the market, surpassing diesel, with 23% of total passenger car registrations, while gasoline vehicles accounted for 47.9% of the market .

Only in the month of March, 48.7% of registrations in Spain mounted a gasoline engine, while 21.7% was diesel and 29.5% was alternative drive.

The average emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) from passenger cars sold in March stood at 126.9 grams.

By segments, all types of passenger cars increased their registrations in the month of March, while so far this year sales of SUVs have only risen by 5.7%, with 847 units.

The best-selling brands and models so far in 2021

Regarding the best-selling brands and models in this first quarter of 2021, the top ten sales in Spain are as follows:

Peugeot: 18,491 units. Seat: 14,455 units. Toyota: 13,665 units. Renault: 11,852 units. Volkswagen: 11,590 units. Citroën: 11,561 units. Hyundai: 10,087 units. Kia: 9,160 units. Audi: 8,397 units. Mercedes 8,213 units.

By models, the ten best sellers have been:

Peugeot 208: 5,207 units. Citroën C3: 4,598 units. Nissan Qashqai: 4,475 units. Peugeot 2008: 4,363 units. Hyundai Tucson: 4,280 units. Seat León: 4,141 units. Dacia Sandero: 4,029 units. Toyota Corolla: 3,815 units. Peugeot 3008: 3,769 units. Renault Clio: 3,750 units.