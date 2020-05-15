Jorge Llonch, Minister of Culture of Santa Fe, made a remarkable advance for the world of culture and especially music. In contact with Radio 2, he confirmed that this Friday he was sending a protocol to the headquarters of the Cabinet of the Nation, proposing that band musicians all play together on the same stage and stop doing it remotely from their homes, as has been happening since that quarantine was decreed. Of course, the shows will still be without an audience. In addition, the provincial official anticipated that the pilot test will be done next week at the Atlas Cultural Complex of Miter at 600 in Rosario, which is being conditioned for the occasion.

In contact with the program The first in the afternoon (Radio 2), Llonch gave all the details of the initiative of the province of Santa Fe to develop and send this protocol, so that the musical shows return, respecting the preventive social distancing and all health measures for coronavirus.

“We are gonna give a step so that all the musical activity can be back on stage, but taking all the precautions indicated by the health authorities “, assured the Minister of Culture of Santa Fe.

“We know that the artists were the first to stop and the last to resume their normal activities, but we think that with this protocol the musicians will be able to start playing, in principle on some platforms that we are going to make available from the State ”Llonch continued.

The former musician, musical technician and producer with an impressive career born in Rosario, made an important announcement for the culture of our city: “We are thinking of the Atlas Cultural Center as a first step”he trusted. And then he added that “We are putting together an agenda that is going to open up more and more to other cultural centers and to other cities, such as Santa Fe or Venado Tuerto.”

“As we see how this works in digital ticket machines, we will be adding proposals, such as sponsors, to support bands and artists,” continued Llonch.

The head of the Culture portfolio of the Omar Perotti government specified that “there are more or less about 25 points where you have to be absolutely careful”. And added that “There will be a limit of musicians on stage, which must be separated by at least two meters, and that also goes for the technical personnel ”. He also commented that “all sanitizing materials will be provided.”

Aware of the cloth like few others, Jorge Llonch remarked that “there is an urgent need for musicians to return to playing together on top of the same stage and not separated from their homes. But at the same time we want to take all the necessary precautions ”.

“I think that next week we can have a response from the head of the National Cabinet, our governor is already aware of everything and also the Health authorities, with whom we elaborate this protocol ”, he later highlighted. “From there, permits will be granted,” he anticipated.

Regarding the way of transmitting these musical shows, because there can be no face-to-face audience, Llonch said: “We are analyzing two alternatives; One is to enable the purchase of tickets through a digital platform and with that a streaming is enabled to see the show. The other option are bands that would bring their own sponsors together and that way streaming would be free. ”

Then he stressed that “the difference with the above is that all musicians would be observed playing on the same stage.”

Llonch noted that “We are also going to offer it to television channels so they can broadcast the shows.”

“This afternoon we are sending the protocol to the Nation, we are seeing the last touches because we do not want to be confused, not even in a coma,” said the official.

Llonch also announced that “in the very near future we are thinking of other branches of culture such as actors and actresses, dance, the entire audiovisual industry.”

And he finished: “If this is approved, we would do a pilot test next week at the Atlas Cultural Center in Rosario.”

