Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador toured the start of his first tour in the “New Normal” era on Monday, June 1, and announced that he will sleep in naval, military or friends’ homes.

He clarified that he will not stay overnight in hotels so that they do not see the need to open and violate the provisions of the “Traffic Light”.

In his morning conference at the National Palace, he expressed that he decided to make that determination, so as not to give rise to criticism and attacks from his opponents who seek the least pretext to question.

“I am going to start the tours and my activities because we must return to the‘ New Normal, but this does not mean that we must abandon the measures of healthy distance and reduced mobility. “

The President of the Republic indicated that he will continue to report in a timely manner on the Social Programs, Solidarity Credits and Speech Credits, as well as on the behavior of the Covid-19 epidemic until he is at Green Light.

He assured that he is restarting his activities and Cabinet meetings, because all pending issues must be addressed, mainly those related to peace and security in the country.

To that end, on Monday it will hold its Security meeting at 06:00 in Cancun, Quintana Roo. Then he will offer a press conference and at 11:00 hours in Isla Mujeres he will give recognitions to Naval Health personnel, within the framework of the National Navy Day.

In the afternoon, it will give the Start Flag of the works of the Maya Train, at the junction Cancun-Mérida, where the acts will be limited to 50 people and no direct complaints will be attended, there will be reception modules from days before.

On Tuesday, he will be in Mérida, Yucatán where he will have a security meeting, conference and flagging of another section of the Maya Train.

For Wednesday and Thursday he will go to Campeche and Chiapas, where he will also participate in their meeting from 6 to 7 and, later, a conference, in addition to giving the flag to the works of the Maya Train.

On Friday, it will start very early with a meeting, conference, and visit to the Dos Bocas Refinery, in Tabasco. In the afternoon, you will visit the port of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.

On Saturday he will visit the Refining Train, La Cangrejera and the Minatitlán Refinery, Veracruz.

By Sunday, he will be in Sayula, Veracruz, where he will supervise the works of the Isthmus Train, at the Medias Aguas junction.

On Monday, June 8, he will again be in Mexico City, where he will stay for a week and on Monday, June 15, he will go out another week to visit at least five entities in the north of the country.

With this mechanic, one week and one week, he hopes to go to the 32 entities in Mexico to supervise works, take stock of the delivery of programs and offer condolences to the families of the victims of Covid 19.

He asked his opponents to stay calm and away, because they want to make noise, but they will only affect the situation.

He warned that the season of political rivalries is already beginning and there will be pressures, denunciations, accusations and derogations from those who are already as pre-candidates to occupy positions of popular election of the opposition parties.

Seven24.mx

ebv