first price drop on Amazon for Xiaomi bracelet

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 drops to 40.50 euros on Amazon.

With an official price of 44.99 euros, the price drops of the new Xiaomi Mi Band 6 all come from China, being able to buy it from AliExpress at a price close to 40 euros, which saves us a few euros but at the cost of adding several weeks of waiting for the product to reach us.

For that reason, and in case you are interested in get the Mi Band 6 right now, it is not advisable to miss offers like this one from Amazon, thanks to which you can buy the new Xiaomi smart bracelet with a 10% discount and all Amazon warranties.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for 40.50 euros directly from Amazon

This Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is available through the Xiaomi official store on Amazon for a final price of 40.50 euros, almost 5 euros below its official price. A whole “mini-bargain” that is endorsed by the quality seal of Amazon’s Choice, and the Mi Band 6 is on the way to being a great seller inside and outside the ecommerce giant domains.

Remember that the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is Xiaomi’s most advanced smart bracelet to date, a refined version of the previous Mi Band 5 that offers, in this edition, a larger screen size and compatibility with up to one thirty sports activities.

It also includes blood oxygen measurement and tracking our breathing while we sleep. In addition, it is capable of auto detect activities such as cycling, running, or exercising on treadmills or elliptical machines.

As with the previous Mi Band, this new bracelet is completely waterproof and submersible up to 50 meters deep, not to mention that its battery promises a duration of more than two weeks.

In short, a bracelet good, pretty and cheap designed to accompany you on a day-to-day basis and measure everything that matters to you: health, sleep and exercise.

