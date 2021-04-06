First previews of the 2nd seasons of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ and ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’

Paramount + has taken advantage of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of ‘Star Trek: First Contact’ to publish the first advances of the second seasons of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ and ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’, two of his active series set in the universe created by Gene Roddenberry that in Spain we can see through Prime Video.

The first of them will be released in 2022 and will mean the return of one of the most iconic characters in the franchise, Q, again incarnated by John de Lancie. How could it be otherwise, Patrick Stewart will once again play Jean-Luc Picard in this new season that will have Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas as co-showrunners.

For its part, the second season of the animated series will premiere in the middle of next August, at least in the United States. Created by Mike McMahan (‘Rick and Morty’, ‘Solar Opposites’), the announcement of its premiere date is accompanied by the renewal of the series for a third season.

