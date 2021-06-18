First preview of the Supergirl costume in the movie The Flash

Director Andy Muschietti surprise us again with another trailer for the film “The Flash”. After showing us in the past Michael Keaton’s Batman suit and the new Flash suit, now we go to Supergirl, a character who will debut in this film.

Through her Instagram account comes this image that offers a preview of the costume that actress Sasha Calle will wear when giving life to the character. If we remember that famous video of when Muschietti told Calle that he was the one chosen for the role, he showed him Henry Cavill’s Superman suit. Here we can appreciate the similarities in the shape of the S or in the texture itself, although with small differences.

