HBO Max has released the first preview of Justice League Snyder Cut, A very particular director’s version of the film released in 2017 that has generated rivers of ink among fans, the press and the people involved in Warner’s feature film. And although the company and the director denied on numerous occasions that this could come to light, it will.

It will be 2021, exclusively by WarnerMedia’s streaming platform, HBO Max, where all those who were left with a bittersweet taste after watching Justice League, can check first-hand if the corporate cut they made to Zack Snyder’s creative vision was justified or not. In general, a much denser story is expected and with an element that was missing in the original: more context to present the characters.

In fact, it is said that this Justice League Snyder Cut will be around four hours of footage and they will not only be to give more consistency to the already known plot, but new characters and villains will be introduced, including one that will give much to talk about due to its aesthetic resemblance to another very popular in the competition franchises, even when its creation in the comics is later.

Zack Snyder is a very talented director and creative, but I am very afraid that those expect a full redemption from the Snyder Cut from the 2017 Justice League are going to be just a little bit better than they were. And it is that the problem was not the film itself, which is passable, but the impossible comparison with what was done by the UCM. Because it is impossible to compete, with four films made by leaps and bounds, against a decade of meticulous planning.

In the brief advance video that you can see under these lines, the only recognizable face is that of Diana de Temiscira, better known as Wonder Woman, in front of what seems to be a disturbing finding. Lex Luthor’s voiceover foreshadows what an ancient painting hints at: the appearance on stage of Darkseid, one of the villains who did not get to appear in the original film.