First preview of the new Lexus NX hybrid

Lexus has managed to evolve its approach to the range of premium vehicles, and for many years it has focused its commitment on hybridization and electrification, technologies available throughout its range of vehicles. One of its most successful vehicles of recent years, the Lexus NX, is about to be renewed, and the Japanese firm has already released the first preview of a new Lexus NX that promises to give more than one surprise.

The Lexus NX is a veteran model within the range of the Japanese premium manufacturer: it was presented as a concept car in 2013, and went into production a year later, in 2014. It is, therefore, a mid-segment SUV that has been with us for more than 7 years, and even though was renovated in some depth in 2017, the passage of time has begun to become apparent both aesthetically and technically.

Aware of the importance of a model like this, Lexus have decided to do the rest and develop a much more ambitious second generation Lexus NX, with a more elaborate design and a first-rate technological load that, presumably, will place it as one of the leaders in its segment, a segment in which it will have to fight with models such as the Mercedes GLC, the BMW X3 or the Audi Q5.

The second generation of the Lexus NX is presented on June 12

There are just a few days to get to know, definitively, the second generation of the Lexus NX, which will be made official on June 12. The approach that Lexus will follow with this model is to reinforce its premium strategy, with a profile of an environmentally friendly driver that, however, does not neglect the quality of performance and technology typical of any Lexus.

The only image that Lexus has made public allows us to see part of its rear, where you can see some optical groups with LED technology that, in addition, have a kind of “union” between the rear lighting groups that give the model a more modern, more technological image.

By the way, Have you noticed the logo of the brand? Indeed, the characteristic Lexus logo has disappeared, at least from the rear, to make space for the “Lexus” nomenclature. now with letters, in what would be the first production Lexus to adopt this new brand image that was seen, conceptually, in the Lexus LF-Z, a 100% electric super-SUV that represents the future of the Japanese firm.

In technical terms, the brand has not yet revealed any type of information, although what yes it is certain is that, once again, the Lexus NX will be only hybrid, at least on this side of the pond, without ruling out the presence of thermal mechanics in North America and China. In Europe, as we say, it will only be available with hybrid technology, at least initially. It remains to be seen whether it will debut a new generation of Toyota’s hybrid system or, on the contrary, it will resort to a more exotic approach.