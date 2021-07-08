first preview of the long-awaited Amazon series

Among the most anticipated series for the second half of the year is, without a doubt, the The Boys season 3. Filming is progressing at a good pace despite the pandemic and, apparently, there will be no problems releasing it during the period contemplated. Amazon knows the buzz surrounding content and plans to keep it alive until release. It is for this reason that they have released the first and peculiar advance.

The preview in question, unfortunately, does not show scenes from the third season of The Boys. It’s about a clip from Vought News Network, from which the well-known company reveals information about various characters, including Homelander and Hughie. You will surely be able to identify that the information capsule is also a parody Fox News, a channel that was harshly criticized in the United States for its closeness to Donald Trump.

News anchor Cameron Coleman explains that Homelander remains silent after the “unfortunate” fate of his sentimental partner, Stormfront. Remember that the villain dies during the final episode of the second season of The Boys. Likewise, they delve into the issue of allowing “superheroes” to get involved in US military operations. In what corresponds to Hughie, the program refers to him as a criminal and suggests that the government is protecting him.

Propaganda in the service of Vought International

As you can see, this is a newscast with Vought International propaganda. The company intends to save its image and take advantage of any tool at its disposal to hide its true practices. The idea behind the production of The Boys is for the Vought News Network to make a narrative link between the events of season two and season three, so will release more VNN videos every 7th of the next few months.

“Each will have seven stories per episode plus one commercial. Additionally, VNN host Cameron Coleman, who is played by Matthew Edison, will also host VNN on season 3 of the show,” Amazon said. For his part, Eric Kripke, showrunner of The Boys, explained the following to The Wrap: “Since the beginning of The Boys, we have seen the propaganda arm of Vought. I mean the news channel, VNN. We are going to delve into those patriots fair and partial [diciéndolo irónicamente] next season, so as a preview, we will present “Seven on 7” with VNN’s biggest star, Cameron Coleman. “

If you are a fan of The Boys, your own Kripke recommends watching all episodes of “Seven on 7”, since your information will be part of the canon of the series. Remember that a couple of weeks ago we introduced you to the three new superheroes that will appear in the third season.

