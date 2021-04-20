First preview of the future Mercedes EQT

It seems that if there is a European manufacturer that is betting everything on electric mobility it is Mercedes, which in just a couple of months has presented nothing more and nothing less than three 100% electric models and that today gives us the first official image of a new member of the EQ family. We talk about Mercedes EQT Concept, a compact van with 100% electric technology.

The last week has been truly hectic for Mercedes-Benz: a few days ago the Mercedes EQS was officially presented, a true luxury saloon of more than 5 meters long, loaded to the brim with technology, with a battery capacity of more than 100 kWh and a range of more than 750 km. Just a few hours later, the Mercedes EQB, the 100% electric variant of the Mercedes GLB, was unveiled.

Now it is the turn of the fifth model of the EQ family, a model that, this time, is neither a saloon, nor an SUV, nor a compact, but a van. It is not the first: the Mercedes EQV, which we have already tested, is a gigantic van with a 100 kWh battery, of which The Mercedes EQT, still in a conceptual version, takes a good part of its components at a technological level.

Mercedes EQA axles

What is the Mercedes EQT Concept?

The Mercedes EQT Concept is a turning point within Mercedes, since it seeks to satisfy the demands of a different target audience than the one we can usually frame within the potential Mercedes customer. A) Yes, The Mercedes EQT will go on the market as a compact van with 100% electric technology and capacity – surely – for up to 7 occupants, although we will have to wait until May 10 to learn more details about this peculiar model.

For those looking for a very versatile vehicle, that it can be carried everywhere and that it can be used with the family but can also be used with some comfort in urban environments without size and dimensions being an impediment, the Mercedes EQT will try to become the answer to your prayers.

The brand has not revealed any type of technical detail (or any image beyond the one that appears on the cover of the article) but yes it is possible to intuit an aerodynamic and modern front, with the already typical faired and simulated grille of the Mercedes EQ. Taking into account the approach of the model that the brand has communicated, it is very possible that the Mercedes EQT uses the powertrain of the Mercedes EQA and EQB, which means a battery with a net capacity of 66.5 kWh and a range of at least 400 kilometers.