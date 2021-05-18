First preview of ‘Monstruos a la obra’, the television continuation of ‘Monstruos, SA’

Disney + has released the first official trailer for ‘Monsters at Work’, television continuation of ‘Monsters University‘ Y ‘SA monsters‘which in Spain we will know as ‘Monsters at work’.

Billy Cristal / Jos Mota and John Goodman / Santiago Segura will once again give voice to Mike and Sulley in this television series in which they will nevertheless give the lead to Ben Feldman and his Tylor Tuskmon, a mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. facilities team. .

The series, developed by Roberts Gannaway and produced by Pixar Animation Studios with Disney Television Animation and ICON Creative Studio, will premiere on Disney + on July 2, at the rate of a new episode each week for a total of ten.

