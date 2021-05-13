first preview of a route full of dunes

The organization of the Dakar Rally has given the first details of the 2022 edition, which will be held again in Saudi Arabia from January 2 to 14.

May 12, 2021 (14:15 CET)

A first look at the route for the Dakar Rally 2022. Photo: ASO

There are still more than six months until its celebration, but we already know the first details of the route for the Dakar Rally 2022. For the third consecutive year it will be held in Saudi Arabia: will be from January 2 to 14, with departure in Ha’il, rest day in Riyadh and final in Jeddah. Only by looking at the drawing of the route we can already get an idea of ​​what awaits the pilots: the Entrance for all the big stuff in the Empty Quarter.

This desert, with dimensions similar to all of France, will be the main protagonist of this 2022 edition, which promises strong doses of sand and dunes. During the presentation, held in the run-up to the Andalusia Rally, David castera warned that the pilots will have to face three exclusive days with the most complicated dunes in Saudi Arabia.

The route of the 2022 Dakar Rally, on video.

The organization of the Dakar will some adjustments compared to recent years, putting up more emphasis on off-piste navigation, further avoiding the problems that many crews had with punctures. The prologue stage it will be the same New Year’s Day, January 1; meanwhile, the second week will be more “normal” in terms of sand, with more tracks, valleys … marathon stage Without intermediate assistance, it will take place on days with the largest dunes.

Dakar 2022: regulatory developments

Although the details of the Dakar 2022 stages are yet to be known, which will feature more than 4,000 timed km and whose reconnaissance will begin very soon, we already know some interesting details that affect the regulations: if in the last edition the priority drivers already had to deal with the electronic roadbooks, now all vehicles in the category of cars, SSV and trucks will have to go digital in this sense. For motorcycles and quads, these tests will be reserved for elite riders.

Presentation of the news for the Dakar 2022 during the preview of the Rally of Andalusia. Photo: ASO

The Dakar Rally aims to put end to combustion engines at the end of this decade. ASO already announced that it would be carried out in phases and gradually: well, in 2022 the starting point will be set with the new category T1-E, intended for experimental prototypes. A category in which we will see Audi, which will debut in the toughest rally raid in the world with a hybrid prototype and that could count on his pilot squad with Carlos Sainz. In a few days we will know the names of the pilots.

Finally, the category Dakar Classic, intended for classic vehicles, will repeat in 2022, but with novelties: no longer will only the regularity, but that in 20 percent of the route the navigation with the clock stopped. The organization of the Dakar trusts in doubling the participation compared to the last edition (26 in 2021).