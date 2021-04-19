First poster and images of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

This morning the rumor was jumping that today we would have the first official look of the film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. Much has been claimed by fans this forward. It was even expected that the last Super Bowl in February would leave us that first trailer, but it could not be. The wait has come to an end, but only partially.

Marvel Studios and Walt Disney release the first official look at the film about Marvel’s Asian superhero but without the official trailer. Instead, we received the first poster (or rather teaser poster) and the first official images of the film.

The poster has been published by Simu Liu, the lead actor, who has already advanced that the trailer will be released in “a few weeks”. After this, Entertainment Weekly has arrived revealing the first three images of the film exclusively.

In the film, Shang-Chi must face the past that he thought he had left behind when he is dragged into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. In the cast we have Simu liu as the oriental hero, but we will also have the debut of the true Mandarin played by Tony leung, although they call his character Wenwu. Other cast members are Awkwafina like Katy, Shang-Chi’s friend; Michelle Yeoh like Jiang Nan; Meng’er Zhang like Xialing; Ronny chieng as Jon Jon; Fala Chen as Jiang Li and Florian Munteanu like Razor Fist.

Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings !! Coming to theaters September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE !!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzgkg8djeQ – Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

Via information | EW