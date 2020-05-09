The analyzes to which the footballers have been subjected at the beginning of the return to activity have already yielded the first positives. Lodi, side of Atlético, and Remiro, goalkeeper of Real Sociedad, are the first names that have come to light after the tests to all the First and Second players. Neither footballer in both categories has shown symptoms.

In the case of Atlético, Lodi, 22, had contact with the virus as well as nine other players on the team, although they were negative in PCR-type tests, which detect if the organism is infected by the coronavirus. The serological tests were those that revealed the contact with the covid-19 of the 10 mattress players, having shown the development of antibodies in their organisms. While the nine Lodi teammates will be able to join the training as of today, as planned, the Brazilian will have to wait a few days to repeat the test, as ordered by the LaLiga health protocol. If it were negative, he would have to wait another 72 hours to, through a new PCR, ensure that he can rejoin the exercises.

Lodi’s analyzes have revealed that he is in an advanced stage, close to generating the necessary antibodies that will allow him to give a negative result in the next test. The player, who had no symptoms when he went to Cerro del Espino for a medical examination on Wednesday, remains at home, is well and will follow a specific work plan. There is still no sure date for the next test Lodi will have to undergo as it will depend on the viral load that he still maintains in his body. A maximum of one week is estimated to pass this new recognition.

The positive of Lodi was the first known in Spain after conducting the tests, between Tuesday and Thursday, to the 42 professional teams (20 First and 22 Second). LaLiga and the clubs already expected that they would appear positive for covid-19 in this first wave of massive tests in which both the employers’ and CSD’s protocols order home isolation as they are still in the individualized training phase.

Later, the name of Remiro (25 years old) was joined to that of Lodi. The Real Sociedad goalkeeper will not be able to return to training yet and will have to remain isolated at home. According to the results, the serological test was positive. However, his PCR was negative, so he is in the resolution phase and with a low probability of transmission, although he will have to continue for a few more days in isolation.

Germany and Italy

In Germany, a first test run revealed 10 positive cases in the First and Second divisions on return to activity. In total, 1,724 PCR tests were performed in the 36 professional clubs. Three of the positives were in Colonia, which still keeps the three footballers isolated. The positives sparked a debate in the country over whether to suspend the competition or resume in May, as the clubs intended. Finally, Angela Merkel’s government determined that professional competition could resume on May 16.

In Italy, last Wednesday Torino was the first club to announce a positive after the return to training, and yesterday Milan announced new cases. Despite the fact that the different Serie A teams are already underway, with the testing and the return to training throughout this week, there is currently no date set for the return of the championship to be confirmed. Italian.

Total isolation up to two negative results

Based on the figures recorded in the return to activity in the German Bundesliga, LaLiga’s predictions were around 30 positive for coronavirus. The red-and-white Renan Lodi is the first of them to have to be quarantined.

According to the Action Protocol for the return to training prepared by LaLiga, players who have tested positive for the PCR tests may not join the activity or go to the club’s facilities. In this case, Lodi, even if he is asymptomatic, must remain in isolation. On Wednesday the 13th, when a week of the first test is completed, the test will be repeated. If the result is negative, he could rejoin his colleagues three days later after another control that confirmed that he is free of the virus. If the positive were repeated, it would enter another quarantine and testing sequence. The player can only rejoin the activity when he has two negative PCRs and has the approval of the doctors.

If the positive is with symptoms, the player will undergo another PCR test three days after being asymptomatic. Again, as in the previous case, you can only rejoin the activity when you have two consecutive negative results.

