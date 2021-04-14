first positive and violent reviews

First positive reviews for ‘Mortal Kombat‘”Longtime fans of the’ Mortal Kombat ‘video game franchise finally have reason to celebrate.”Mortal Kombat‘opens in theaters on April 16.

Do you want a show movie? Hungry for popcorn? Thirst for blood? Whatever the reason, Warner Bros. continues to feed the expectations of those who eagerly await the new ‘Mortal Kombat‘, a return to the classic fighting video game that, with James wan in production, he hopes to make amends for early adaptations of the title, ‘Mortal Kombat‘(Paul WS Anderson, 1995) and’Mortal Kombat: Annihilation‘(John R. Leonetti, 1997), enjoyable only from fortunately blind nostalgia.

After knowing the first images of the film, and offering us a first trailer in which they did not skimp on violence, blood and references to the video game, today we have been able to read the first reviews of the film and, luckily, it seems that we are in luck.

“Longtime fans of the ‘Mortal Kombat’ video game franchise finally have reason to celebrate,” James Marsh notes in the South China Morning Post. “Don’t expect a nuanced character drama: when they’re not fighting, the characters argue and spout pseudospiritual idioms until it’s time to face off again.”

“If you’re a Mortal Kombat fan, you’ll have a great time, fill in the gaps with your pre-existing knowledge of the franchise, and just revel in the violence,” Mufaddal Fakhruddin tells IGN India. “For the average viewer there will be little reason to worry about what is at stake here. Ultimately, that’s what 2021’s ‘Mortal Kombat’ boils down to: a solid video game adaptation full of “fan service” for gamers (stick around for a sneak peek at the sequel) and a decent action flick for others. ”.

“The fatalities are as scary as you would expect … but it is the hand-to-hand combat that stands out above all else,” emphasizes Sergio Pereira in Fortress. “The amount of work that went into the choreography and stunts is beyond impressive. You can see that it’s a group of martial artists doing their own fights on screen and not just digital doubles. “

The unknown Cole Young, played by Lewis tan, will be the protagonist and common thread of the title along with the expected Liu Kang (Ludi lin), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Kano (Josh lawson), Raiden (Tadanobu asano), Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) and Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada).

