First pitch on the street: Ronald Acuña Jr. leads MLB in home runs

Mitch Keller came out aggressive and bravely attacked Ronald Acuna Jr. with a fastball at 93 per hour to make his first pitch of the day. The negative, stayed in the whole of the middle and the Venezuelan did not skimp on swinging and sending it to the left field of SunTrust Park.

This hit was the home run number 15 of the outfielder of the Atlanta Braves, which beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 to reach 22 wins this season. Now Acuña is the MLB’s top home runner in 2021.

Thu begins… HONOR # 15 by Ronald Acuña Jr. and he is the new leader of this department in @LasMayores! #ArepaPower #HazloGrande pic.twitter.com/o9xutsLqaS – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 22, 2021

That Acuña swings hard on the first pitch is no coincidence, in fact he hit 22 home runs as the first batter in the lineup to start the game. For the second day in a row he home runs, because on Friday he hit a grand slam against the Pirates.

Where have Ronald Acuña’s 15 home runs fallen in 2021? All well distributed in different areas of the stands.

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s home-run spray chart is 𝙢𝙪𝙘𝙝 better than @ PeterMoylan’s math here. pic.twitter.com/efmXqoTfT3 – Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) May 22, 2021

He has 153 at-bats, 37 runs scored, 43 hits, 15 home runs, 31 RBIs and 6 stolen bases. .281 is his current batting average.

