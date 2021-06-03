first pictures of season 5

After presenting the first trailer, Netflix has shared the first official images of the fifth and final season of La Casa de Papel, one of his most anticipated series for the second half of the year. In the material you will be able to observe various intense scenes that take place shortly after the end of the fourth season. For example, the Professor (Álvaro Morte) being threatened by the impeccable Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) after discovering his hiding place.

It should be mentioned, however, that the images belong to the first volume of season 5. It should not be forgotten that the final season of La Casa de Papel will be divided into two parts of five chapters each. The first one will be released the next September 3, while the second will wait until the December 3. So, you will have to be patient to know the outcome of the Spanish robbery. Splitting the conclusion is often an excellent strategy to keep the anticipation alive for several months.

What do we know about the end of La Casa de Papel? Very little at the moment. Netflix wants to save as much detail as possible for the premiere. And it shouldn’t come as a surprise, because as this is the final season, it’s understandable that you want to avoid major spoilers. Of course, Alex Piña, director of the series, already anticipated that we will be able to enjoy “the most epic and exciting season” of all. Obviously, we expected no less.

It will be interesting to see how The Professor will solve the complicated situation in which he finds himself. This after the group of robbers emerged victorious on the roof by recovering Raquel Murillo (Lisbon). The problem is that none of them counted on Alicia Sierra would find the hiding place of The Professor and it would put the entire operation in jeopardy. “Checkmate, son of a b …” Sierra exclaimed in the final scene of the fourth season of La Casa de Papel.

Of course, the vast majority of actors will repeat their role in the end of La Casa de Papel. The distribution It is made up of Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Raquel Murillo, Lisbon), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Alba Flores (Nairobi), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Mónica Gaztambide, Stockholm). We do not rule out that new faces join the outcome.

Read this too …