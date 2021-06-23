first pictures of Helen Mirren as Hesperia

Shazam: Fury of the Gods, better known as Shazam 2, is one of the most anticipated films by DC fans – and superheroes in general. The reception of the first feature film was quite positive and the audience remains expectant with the sequel. Not long ago the first images of Zachary Levi with the character’s new costume were leaked, and now we have the first look at Helen Mirren at the villain’s feet.

Helen Mirren is one of the great signings of Shazam 2. We are talking about an actress whose career is full of nominations and awards to the highest awards in film and television. That is, the Oscars and the Golden Globes, respectively. A few years ago it was not common to see such recognized names in superhero films, however, the situation began to change with their growing popularity.

Now, the case of Helen Mirren in Shazam 2 is special because we will see her play Hesperia, the daughter of Atlas. It will be interesting, then, to see how he performs as the antagonist of a superhero film. The actress is adept at comedy – as well as drama – so her performance is sure to fit in very well in the sequel. Assuming, of course, that they maintain that line of humor that distinguished the previous film.

The bad news is that we still have a long time to wait to enjoy Shazam 2. If there are no unexpected obstacles in the way, the film will hit theaters on June 2, 2023. Of course, it is part of DC’s ambitious superhero film strategy for the next few years. In addition to Shazam: Fury of the Gods, The Batman (March 4, 2022) and Black Adam (July 29, 2022) will be released.

Shazam 2 is being directed by David Sandberg, who held the same position in the first installment. The vast majority of protagonists we already know return to the cast: Zachary Levi (Shazam), Adam Brody (Freddy), Meagan Good (Darla), Ross Butler (Eugene), Grace Fulton (Mary) and DJ Cotrona (Pedro). You probably already realized that Grace Fulton will take over for Michelle Borth. This is the first official image of the cast:

