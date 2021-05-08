First picture of Kelly Olsen as Guardian in Supergirl

The Serie “Supergirl” has a new guardian. In “Blind Spots”, the next episode number 12 of the current and final season of the series, Kelly olsen, played by Azie Tesfai, will take her brother Jimmy’s shield and become a vigilante. Recall that actor Mehcad Brooks, who played James Olsen, left the series in season 5.

The CW network has released the first official image of Kelly wearing Guadian’s shield, with some design differences compared to the Guardian version of his brother. While Jimmy’s suit was steel, Kelly’s Guardian armor is gold, with a metallic helmet and metallic details on the neck, shoulders, forearms, belt, and legs. The rest of the suit is a tactical black outfit.

Technically, this won’t be the first time viewers have seen Kelly wield the iconic hero’s weapon. He previously used it to protect civilians from falling debris during an episode of The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths event.

In addition to Guardian’s debut, that episode “Blind Spot” will mark Tesfai’s first time as a writer on the series. She co-wrote the episode with co-producer J. Holtham, and with the return of David Ramsey (Arrow) as director and to reprise his role as John Diggle. The episode, which will air on September 21st, will also address racial inequality.

It has been great, I think, the nuance of not only representing the black voice, but the black female voice, and every black experience is different, ”Tesfai commented long ago. Having David Ramsey directing the episode… that makes me very excited. Ramsey and I had dinner the other night and talked about her perspective and her experiences, which are very different from mine. So I think having a [grupo] so balanced between me, J., who I’m writing the episode with, and David Ramsey, I think the fans will be really excited and I hope they will be seen and heard … [episodio] 12, in my opinion, for Kelly, is the most epic episode of the season, so I’m excited to get to write it.

Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers, David Harewood as Martian Manhunter, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Nicole Maines as Dreamer, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas, and Staz Nair as William. Dey. The series will air its next episode on May 11 on The CW, then return on Tuesday, August 24 at 9 p.m. ET / PT to wrap up the season.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly