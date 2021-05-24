First photos of the reunion of the protagonists

‘Friends: The Reunion‘arrives at the end of May and thanks to PEOPLE magazine we’ve been able to give it a first look. ‘Friends’: 10 questions still unanswered from the series.

‘Friends‘is the series that marked a whole generation, but also did the same with the lives of its six protagonists: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Now, 17 years later, they are back on the set and on the stages where the series of their lives was shot. “10 years of irreplaceable memories flooded me,” Cox told PEOPLE magazine, which has exclusively published the first photos of the Expected reunion that the cast will star in HBO Max, and which opens on May 27.

Titled ‘Friends: The Reunion‘, this reunion will be full of memories and moments for the fans. No, it is not exactly a sequel to the story in fiction, nor is it a nostalgic program to use. As the protagonists advance, we will have to prepare for all the surprises that it hides. Although we already know some of them. Beyond remembering the times filming the series, they will also do a script reading of the episode “The One with the Jellyfish”, they will reimagine the epic trivia game of season 4 (when Joey and Chandler won Monica and Rachel’s apartment) and they will invite to participate in some big stars who are related in one way or another to the series, such as Reese witherspoon (who played Rachel’s sister) and the superfan Lady Gaga, as well as David beckham, Justin Bieber and more.

In this video from PEOPLE magazine they have talked a little about all we can hope for, and what it has been like to return to the stages that catapulted them to fame:

“It’s funny, when we get together, it’s like no time has passed”, has assured LeBlanc at one point. And it’s that familiarity and spontaneity that we expect from ‘Friends: The Reunion,’ which is unscripted, but will see the cast’s actors and actresses reprise their roles. We have no doubt that they know them by heart.

