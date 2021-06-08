First photos of the Opel Astra 2021

The Opel Astra is the heir to a very long line of compact cars that was born with the Opel Kadett half a century ago. The Opel Astra L – its generations are designated by letters, in alphabetical order – is about to be launched, and will be, for the first time in its history, a product no ties with General Motors. The Opel Astra L will be built on the well-known EMP2 platform of the Stellantis GroupIt will be an electrified car and these are its first images, published today by the German brand.

Opel claims that the new Astra will be a car produced and developed in Rüsselsheim, but although it does not confirm that it will use the EMP2 platform of the Stellantis-PSA Group, it seems so obvious that it does not even need to be clarified. Although it is to be confirmed, everything indicates that the Opel Astra will be a traditional compact car, becoming an alternative to range brothers such as the Citroën C4 and especially the Peugeot 308. What we can confirm is that it will have a five-door version and a family version called Sports Tourer.

It is possible to equip micro-hybrid mechanics, in addition to a plug-in version.

Therefore, we are facing a relatively traditional car, but one that will embrace electrification from the outset. Opel has not confirmed its mechanics, but it seems quite clear that the Opel Astra will be available with plug-in hybrid mechanics, and the unknown to be cleared will be in a possible 100% electric version, and also in micro-hybrid versions – in both cases, it would be a first for the EMP2 platform. A platform that has received a deep revision, and that will be released commercially by the DS 4.

At a technological level, one of the novelties will be the latest evolution of the Pure Panel, an instrument panel that combines two high-resolution screens in the same driver-oriented module, and that we have already known mounted on the Opel Mokka. Opel claims it has minimized physical controls and buttons: we hope that the volume button and the physical controls of the air conditioning have been saved from the purge. The design of the steering wheel seems new, with multifunction controls finished in that glossy black plastic that we like so much.

Will it be able to keep up with the rise of SUVs and tough rivals like the SEAT Leon?

Regarding design, in the images we can see the characteristic Vizor, a glossy plastic grille in which two fine LED optics are framed. LED headlights, which incidentally, will be a matrix LED type IntelliLux. The seats are new and should continue to have ergonomic AGR certification. At the rear of the car, and somewhat obviously, the name of the model will run the entire width of the hatchback, subtracting prominence from the logo. The presentation of the Opel Astra L will happen imminently.