First photos of the Ferrari 812 VS

The sportiest and most exclusive version of the Ferrari 812 Superfast is here, and therefore we can already show you the first official images of the Ferrari 812 Special Version, with its final name still to be known. Designed to give the best of itself on circuits, the new Ferrari 812 VS is called to be the swan song of the purest atmopherical V12 engines, taking the opportunity to gain power and improve their performance, as well as to receive a new cure for weight loss and one of the most striking designs we have seen on the modern Ferrari.

The most powerful, sporty and exclusive Ferrari 812 we’ve seen to date

The first point at which we must stop to talk about the Ferrari 812 VS is undoubtedly its striking exterior design, an aesthetic that has been thoroughly revised to reinterpret the 812 Superfast’s master lines. With this, what has been achieved is to increase the downforce, improve cooling and offer an even more aggressive image. To highlight such striking elements as the two large air intakes integrated into the front grille, the transversely divided bonnet, the new fairing cover for the rear bonnet or the diffuser with two large and rectangular exhausts.

Work of the Centro Stile Ferrari, there is no doubt that Ferrari wanted to mark distances with respect to the Superfast in stylistic terms, and although we still have to know the details that defend this aerodynamic package, it is clear that The 812 Special Version has its own personality. To this we must add that the configuration chosen for this presentation is quite striking, combining the sober gray paint and exposed carbon fiber parts, with numerous yellow details. From the inside of the doors, Ferrari ensures that it has remained quite faithful to the cabin of the 812 Superfast, so we must expect a redesign that mainly affects materials and inserts in order to gain points in sportsmanship.

For the technical section, Ferrari confirms that the 6.5 V12 atmospheric is now capable of developing 830 hp of maximum power, which is 30 hp more than the 812 Superfast. What’s more, the swing ceiling is at 9,500 rpm, which is a milestone. The rest of the technical set has not been fully revealed, but the 812 VS will feature a steer rear axle, revised dual-clutch gearbox and new electronic controls developed to offer better track performance. Your presentations will be superior, also using a slimming cure based on the intensive use of carbon fiber.

On May 5, Ferrari will reveal all the details and images of this new 812 VS, being also the moment in which we will finally know its name. Almost in all probability, and considering that we are facing a limited edition that will be highly valued, the entire production of the Ferrari 812 VS has already been awarded.