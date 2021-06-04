First photos of Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk in the series She-Hulk

Filming is already beginning on Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series, and actor Mark Ruffalo will reprise the role of Hulk / Bruce Banner.

They have shared some very interesting images from the shoot She-hulk (Hulka), the series of Marvel studios which will premiere in Disney Plus. In the photos we can see Mark Ruffalo with motion capture gear ready to return as Smart hulk. Since as we could see in Avengers: Endgame (2019), have now merged the brilliant mind of Bruce banner with the strong and indestructible body of Hulk. A combination that makes him one of the most powerful beings in The Avengers.

She-hulk is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia, and the actress Anais almonte whose character for now is unknown has shared these photos:

🚨 Mark Ruffalo did not set #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/J5IHVQiXPQ – Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) June 3, 2021

“What a pleasure to meet Mark Ruffalo on the set of Marvel, always inspired by his work, a great guy… Down to earth, it’s rare to find people like that in this business, so it’s definitely an honor to be on the same set. with the!”.

What will the series be about?

She-hulk also known as Jennifer walters, will be played by the actress Tatiana Maslany. She is a successful lawyer who has a mishap and needs a blood transfusion. So your cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) gives his blood with Gamma rays and turns her into a mighty green giant. This is the origin of the comics, which will probably not differ much from what we will see in the series.

In the cast apart from Tatiana Maslany Y Mark Ruffalo they also stand out Tim roth who will play again Emil Blonsky / Abomination, a character that we had not seen since the movie The incredible Hulk (2008). It has already been speculated that he will escape from prison and become a powerful adversary. In addition, the villain could go further and within a few years could be part of the Thunderbolts next to Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and US Agent (Wyatt Russell).

The series of She-hulk will premiere sometime in 2022 in the Disney Plus platform that can be accessed through this link.