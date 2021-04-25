First photos of Luis Tosar on the set

Luis Tosar will star ‘Emperor Project’, action thriller directed by Jorge Coira that delves into the darkest Spanish socio-political reality Alexandra Masangkay, Bebe, Miguel Rellán, María Botto and Denís Gómez

Disinformation, deception, blackmail, the dark world of the most powerful and those who move their strings … These are the ingredients of ‘Emperor Project’, action thriller directed by Jorge Coira, one of the creators of the Movistar + series ‘Hierro’, which is already filming Luis Tosar and that it will delve into the Spanish socio-political reality.

“The world of espionage is one of the most powerful and fruitful contexts for exploring extreme conflicts. The film wants to delve, from the power of the thriller, into the reality of information agents: a world in which the border between good and evil is blurred and where things are not always what they seem “explains Coira. For his part, the screenwriter Jorge Guerricaechevarría (‘Cell 211’, ‘Hasta el cielo’, ’30 coins’) reflects: “The reality in which we live is the fruit of a delicate balance. A universe in constant danger of capsizing in which information is controlled and manipulated by powers that, trying to protect us, actually seek to stay afloat and perpetuate themselves ”.

Luis Tosar listens to Jorge Coira’s orders during filming.

With a cast that complete Alexandra Masangkay, Georgina Amorós, Miguel Rellán, María Botto, Arón Piper, Laura Domínguez and Denís Gómez, The film, which will be shot in Bilbao, Madrid, A Coruña, Budapest and Havana, is produced by Vaca Films and will be distributed by A Contracorriente Films.

