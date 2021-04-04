First photos of Kirsten Dunst after confirming her second pregnancy

The “Spider-Man” actress will be a mother for the second time, what happiness! You cannot miss the first photos of her belly after confirming the news.

Last Tuesday, Kirsten dunst surprised us by confirming on social media that it is expecting her second child with actor Jesse Plemons, with a very glamorous photo shoot.

A few days later we were able to see the proud mom and her belly for the first time, while enjoying a day in the park with her 2-year-old Ennis and her mother-in-law.

To withstand the hot Los Angeles weather, the 38-year-old actress dressed her belly, which it’s already huge!, in a loose black dress that ended above her knees, revealing her toned legs.

The successful actress, who got her first Golden Globes nomination at the age of 11, accompanied the discreet and relaxed look with a black mask, sunglasses and some nice ballerina-style low shoes, which enlivened the ensemble with their yellow color and the delicate touch of the bows.

This week, Kirsten revealed the happy news of her second pregnancy via Instagram, posting the cover and part of the luxurious photoshoot “All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go” directed by her friend and director Sofia coppola for W Magazine.

Dunst posed with fellow actresses Elle fanning and Rashida Jones, dressed in a delicate white lace dress with flower details designed by the firm Rodarte exclusively for the photos.

The Hollywood star is one of the firm’s favorite faces and a good friend of designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy; As an extra detail we tell you that in 2018 Kirsten confirmed her first pregnancy with another artistic portrait, posing for Rodarte’s autumn catalog, apparently it became a tradition.