Subaru unveils in Japan the update of the Forester, an SUV that renews its style, adds more technology and includes chassis improvements.

June 15, 2021 (11:15 CET)

Subaru Forester 2022: first photos and data of the new SUV.

Have new forester on the horizon. So, at least, Subaru reveals it to us this morning, at unveil a model update in Japan for the next few months. Although at the moment it is only a preview of the information and some first photos, we can already tell you roughly how this always interesting SUV evolves.

The The new variant of the SUV is already clearly distinguished by its renewed front end, that includes new optics, a redesigned bumper and a new grill also. New alloy wheels, together with new LED fog lights on the Sport versions, complete the aesthetic redesign, not too deep.

New Subaru Forester 2022.

More news seems to come, on the other hand, in the chassis and technology section. And it is that the first information that arrives from Japan points directly to new suspension settings throughout the SUV range, aimed at providing an improvement in driving quality and greater comfort and convenience on board.

For inside it seems that the changes will not be too deep, only betting the 2022 Forester on new trim options, like a two-tone Nappa leather upholstery. What does get updated are the safety features, with a now wider-angle front camera and new software that is more powerful and performs better in a wider range of conditions.

New Subaru Forester 2022 unveiled in Japan: this is its interior.

The new 2022 Subaru Forester is also announced in Japan with the Touring, X-Break, Advance and Sport trim levels, also expanding its body colors. Now he will add the Cascade Green Silica, Autumn Green Metalic and Brilliant Bronze Metallic shades.

Mechanically, the announced new 2022 Subaru Forester arrives with the 150 hp 2.0-liter displacement e-Boxer hybrid powertrain of power, which now features e-Active shift control as standard. For those looking for a little more power, the Japanese brand will offer the variant Sport, which uses the 1.8 turbo 4-cylinder engine with 174 hp. All count, of course and how could it be less in the brand, with all-wheel drive through Subaru’s advanced Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.