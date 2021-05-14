First photo of the cast in the final season!

The paper house will say goodbye on Netflix with its last season. At the moment, not much is known about this installment. But a picture of the cast came to light in the last days of filming.

Like many productions, the last season of La casa de papel was also complicated and had to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, after so many obstacles, the Spanish series, which is a hit on Netflix, was able to start filming and is now in the last days of filming. Therefore, in farewell mode and portraying each moment as a reminder, the cast shared an image on social networks.

Pictured, from left to right, Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Luka Peros (Marseille), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Darko Peric (Helsinki) and Patrick Criado , one of the new faces of the cast. The creator of the series, Álex Pina, promises that the 10 episodes that will make up the fifth part of La casa de papel will reach its most “extreme and wild” levels. The producer, Jesús Comenar, also wanted to share an emotional image on his social networks as a farewell.

What to expect from the last season

Patrick Criado will be one of the new faces that joins the Professor’s team, as will Miguel Ángel Silvestre, who is expected to play a villain role in this final season of La casa de papel. These will be added to the regulars of other seasons, such as Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo) or Álvaro Morte.

At the moment, they did not want to release much information about the plot of this latest installment. However, the creator of the series said a few little words about the fifth season: “We have spent almost a year thinking about how to destroy the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get to irreversible situations for many characters. The war reaches its most extreme and savage heights, but it is also the most epic and exciting season ”.

The season is expected to premiere in the summer.