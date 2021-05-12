First photo of Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Scorsese’s new for Apple

Apple TV + shows the first image of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, the next film produced and directed by Martin Scorsese.

It is a scene starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone as Ernest Burkha and Mollie Burkhart. The film is an adaptation of ‘The killers of the flower moon’, a best-seller by David Grann that reflects the birth of the FBI through the analysis of a series of murders. In charge of adapting the script to the big screen is Eric Roth.

The story is set in 1920s Oklahoma. The plot centers on a chain of serial murders of members of an indigenous nation in oil-rich Osae County. Many of those who dared to investigate the crimes died under strange circumstances. This crime wave takes the name of ‘Reign of Terror’.

What else can we expect?

This would be the sixth film by the DiCaprio-Scorsese duo. Lily Gladstone is the director’s new bet to play Mollie. Since her first film appearance with ‘Winter in the Blood’, Gladstone has appeared in Showtime’s ‘Billions’ series and in Kelly Reichardt’s films ‘Certain Women’ and ‘First Cow’.

DiCaprio for his part will play the nephew of a powerful rancher, William Hale, played by fellow veteran Robert De Niro. Among the cast we will also see Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, Janae Collins or Jilliam Dion among others.

The film is still in the filming process, and although there is no release date, the film is expected to hit the platform in 2021.