Mexico City.- After the birth of Andre, the firstborn of SherlynLast weekend, her aunt published the first photo of the baby.

Silvia Criselle, sister of Sherlyn, He shared on his Instagram account the first image of the newborn.

“I will love you until the last day of my existence … welcome nephew.”

The little André He was born this Saturday and although there were some small complications, both are very good.

André’s arrival

The actress appeared radiant and perfectly made up on her Instagram account to give the good news. In his stories he published a video with the news.

In a pink pajamas Sherlyn told her followers the details:

“My beautiful loves, thank you for all your messages. Yesterday André arrived, it was a day of a little bit of chaos, that’s why I didn’t upload things, but bless God, we have a spectacular team, all his doctors are wonderful… there was a substitute out there, but everything went very well ”.

This is how Sherlyn communicated her happiness:

“Now I am already the mother of a spectacular child, who behaves very incredible, laughs a lot, did very well in his grade, the first was 9 and the second was 10. It is a medical rating, because if it were up to me Obviously I would put a million. “

The actress and her sister are very close and Silvia accompanied her throughout the pregnancy, and organized several of the baby showers.

Sherlyn waited until the last moment before birth to reveal André’s name:

“His name is André, the man who came to change everything and turned my world into a place of rainbows, colorful sunsets, rain of light and shine, I love you, dear son, God knows how many places I spoke to you about you on your knees.”

Andre

npq