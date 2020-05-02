Monday begins the first phase of the reopening plan

of the state that excludes South Florida counties. However, in Miami-Dade

a municipality passed a resolution to reopen businesses no

essential and another local government is analyzing it.

Miami Beach commissioners discussed it today

at the city meeting … but here in Miami Lakes, the Commission approved

unanimously forms a resolution asking the governor of Florida to

include in Monday reopening.

In Miami Lakes, businesses considered not

Essentials are closed by pandemic. But this resolution, passed

last night the commission asked the county and the state to reopen those

shops.

Manny Cid, Mayor of Miami Lakes, said that “the

small businesses that reopen immediately on Monday, and the county mayor

I also ask the county mayor for an opportunity to reopen Monday. ”

According to Mayor Manny Cid, Miami Lakes has not

registered new cases of covid-19 in the last week. “We have the same

cases more than 7 or 8 days ago here in our community ”, he assures. Also, he says

that people need to work.

“Unemployment in Northeast County is the most

high of the entire nation, it is a very big problem … we have to work the

two, I am more than sure that we can reopen in a way that the

cases again, all wearing masks and wiping their hands, ”said the mayor.

The Miami Beach commission for its part, today

analyzed a similar resolution. But this also asks the mayor Carlos Giménez

the reopening of its beaches at certain times while maintaining social distance.

In addition, they request the authorization of

cleaning volunteers in groups of less than ten people … Commissioner Michael

Góngora explained that they would be working on a reopening plan to present

to the county.

“We are not going to do it until we

we have passed our process and when we pass our process everything goes to

the medical experts we have here working with the Department of Health AND

Before opening I am going to consult with the governor ”, says Giménez.

Governor Ron DeSantis excluded Miami-Dade,

Broward and Palm Beach’s first phase of reopening of the state on Monday.

Mayor Carlos Giménez says he will meet

with leaders from all three counties to coordinate a reopening in the future. Miami

Lakes, meanwhile, hopes to have a response from the governor as soon as possible.

possible.

.