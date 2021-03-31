First Olympic Village in the history of the Olympic Games

The first Olympic Village was erected in one of the busiest cities in the United States and the world in the 1930s.

The Olympic village It is one of the most important areas every time the Olympic Games are held. It is the place where athletes from different countries stay for the duration of the Olympic joust. This hermetic place, where only athletes and coaches access Duly accredited, it is full of stories and anecdotes of all kinds. It was in the Los Angeles Olympics 1932 where the first Olympic Village in history.

First Olympic Village: a resting place for athletes

This site was located in Baldwin hills, on the outskirts of Los Angeles. This first Olympic Village consisted of 550 portable houses (or bungalows) designed by HO Davis to house 1,836 male athletes exclusively. Inside were all the basic services. Each house had space for two athletes, who had at their disposal two beds, two chairs, a dresser and a sink.

Around each house, rows of flowers and grass were planted up to the door. Olympic Village Supervisor HO Davis wanted to give athletes more than just a resting place: I hoped they felt at home.

In the Olympic Village there were a post office, a telegraph office, an amphitheater, a hospital, a fire department, a bank, five dining rooms, a radio station, a dental laboratory, a cinema and an administrative building. The female athletes stayed at the Chapman Park Hotel.

These pink and white painted bungalows had two 3 by 4 meter rooms. They were furnished with curtains, four beds, and wicker chairs. The idea was that once the event was over, the buildings would be removed after the athletes left.

Chronicles of those days, relate that the experience for the Olympic athletes was the most gratifying. Overcome language and cultural barriers It was fun for them when they socialized with other athletes from far away lands. That first Olympic Village somehow made it possible for the Olympic spirit to transcend beyond sporting events.

An innovative project

Gathering men from different countries in a single space seemed like a risky and unthinkable project. However, an article published in the Los Angeles Times at the end of the sporting event declared that the first Olympic Village had been a success:

“’Never’ was the general opinion. You cannot gather men of all nations; men from countries, perhaps, who believe they have ancestral hatreds; young people whose races, beliefs and ideals conflict. ‘ But Los Angeles did. These men from all over the world were not locked up; They were offered a beautiful home that became more than just a home for them. “

Getty Images

Four years later, in the Berlin Olympics 1936A site was also set up for athletes to rest and train during their stay in the German capital. This place had a theater, a sports arena, a hospital, a pool and a sauna. From these events, the idea of ​​building an exclusive accommodation area for athletes became a tradition that lasts to this day.

In fact, the Olympic Villas stand out for their modernity and functionality. When the Olympics are over, these sites usually put up for sale to inhabit. With this, the investment is not wasted and these sites remain useful for several decades.

The first Olympic Village to be named that way

After the 1936 Berlin event, it took 20 years for the area where the athletes stayed to receive the name of the Olympic Village as such for the first time. This occurred in the Melbourne Olympics 1956. This first Olympic Village was located in the suburb of Heidelberg, 13 kilometers from the Olympic Stadium.

The land on which it settled included 841 blocks of 4, 7 and 9 person homes, training grounds and recreational spaces. Unlike what happened in the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki, where the athletes of Soviet origin did not want to sleep in the same space as the others due to the tensions due to the Cold War, all the athletes stayed in the same Olympic Village regardless of their nationality.

Heidelberg Olympic Village 1956. Image: Laurie Richards Studio. Museums Victoria Image: Raymond Morris Collection, National Museum of Australia

The earliest antecedent

However, decades before there was a site that could be considered as a Early Olympic Village. It was in the Paris Olympics 1924, an event attended by 3,075 athletes from 44 countries. Due to the number of participating athletes, the organizers saw the need to build a place where everyone could stay.

This is how I know they erected little huts near the Yves-du-Manoir Olympic Stadium so that athletes will take less time to reach their competitions. These accommodations lacked the amenities and services of the Olympic Villas as we know them today. Even so they fulfilled the objective of concentrate athletes in one place and make life easier for them to attend their competitions.

At present, some elite athletes such as tennis players Maria Sharapova and Roger Federer, who have participated in the Olympics, prefer to stay in luxury hotels rather than the traditional Olympic Villas.

