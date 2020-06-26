It will have two versions, the conventional 480 horsepower and the Competition, 510

It will have an all-wheel drive system like that of the BMW M5

The new generation of the BMW M3, which will not hit the market until 2021, will be presented in September and will have the 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that the brand uses in the X3 M and X4 M. The conventional version will have 480 horsepower and the Competition will rise to 510. There will also be a variant with manual transmission.

The new generation of BMW M3, the maximum performance expression of Series 3, already has a date of arrival on the market. It will be in the year 2021, since the manufacturer itself has dropped that its production will not start until the end of 2020. However, its presentation will take place in September, a fact confirmed by Markus Flasch, the head of the division BMW ‘M’. The new BMW M4 2021 is supposed to come from his hand.

BMW M3 2021: EXTERIOR

The aesthetic recipe of BMW M3 2021 it will follow the same patterns as in previous generations. A specific bumper and larger air intakes will be the most striking parts of the front area.

The rims can be 19 or 20 inches, just as it happens in another of the representatives of the sportiest BMW department, the BMW M8.

The rear will have a spoiler, an air diffuser and two exhaust outlets grouped in pairs on the sides.

BMW M3 2021: INTERIOR

From the passenger compartment, it is known that a digital control panel will be available to the customer, which will be added to a second screen intended for the 10.25-inch infotainment system. The iDrive remote will remain in the center console. There will also be different buttons with which to control some parameters of the vehicle.

The steering wheel will be typical of a BMW M, with a thick rim. It will also have the M1 and M2 buttons to modify the settings of the car.

BMW M3 2021: MECHANICAL

The new BMW M3 2021 –Like the M4– it will have the same 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that already powers the X3 M and X4 M. With its twin turbo, it is capable of developing 480 horsepower and a maximum torque of 600 Newton meters. That represents an improvement of 49 and 50 compared to the current model. The traction system will be total, like that of the BMW M5, so it will have a driving mode that will send all the torque to the rear axle. Despite this, a weight loss cure of about 65 kilos is expected that will come in handy in the dynamic section.

He BMW M3 2021 It will have, as it happens with the sport SUVs named, with a Competition version, which will deliver a power of 510 horsepower and identical torque. It will also incorporate 395-millimeter brake discs with standard four-piston brake calipers, although a carbo-ceramic braking system will be available as an option.

Another key to the new BMW M3 2021 is that it will offer a version equipped with a manual gearbox designed for the most purists, despite the fact that the brand itself recognizes that it is not the option that offers the most performance. This manual version could have a small decrease in its final power.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/26/2020 BMW publishes the first official video of the M3 2021. 05/28/2020 It is confirmed that the presentation of the BMW M3 2021 will be in September. 04/15/2020 BMW tests the manual version of the M3 2021 at the Nürburgring. 03/19/2020 The new BMW M3 2021 is hunted at the Nürburgring. 03/05/2020 The possible front of the BMW M3 2021 is leaked. 10/30/2019 Production start date for M3 2021 confirmed.

