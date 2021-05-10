First Official Trailer for Venom: There Will Be Carnage (Venom 2)

It has been demanded by the fans, and after a few weeks playing with us that it was going to come out, the first official preview of “Venom: Let there be Carnage”, or as it is titled in Spain, “Venom: There will be Carnage”. This is Venom’s second solo film, which comes as a direct continuation of the 2017 film that left such good results at the box office.

The little that has been said about the film is that it will have Carnage / Carnage as the main villain. As it has been known by images of the set at the time, it will delve into the history of the villain, as is logical. Even more interesting is that this trailer, as rumored, gives us the first look at Carnage in the movie.

This film is a big unknown in the sense that Sony Pictures had not done practically any promotional movements until now. So much so that there was not even an official synopsis of it. The only thing seen was the official title of the film.

The cast is led by Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom; Michelle Williams also returns as Anne Weying, Eddie’s ex-girlfriend; Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady / Carnage, a character who already debuted in a scene from the “Venom” credits; Naomie Harris plays Shriek; Stephen Graham and Sean Delaney.

In addition, this Venom movie has also been affected by the pandemic. What’s more, before the pandemic broke out, its filming had already ended. After several date changes, the film will be released on September 24, 2021 in the United States and October 8 in Spain.