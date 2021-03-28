First official trailer for “The Suicide Squad” drives fans crazy | INSTAGRAM

The long-awaited preview of the “Suicide Squad” sequel has been released, starring the talented and beautiful actress. Margot robbie in his endearing role of Harley quinn and a more than spectacular cast, you can’t miss it.

First of all, it is necessary to remember that the film of 2016, comes with a new story, to make a better stop to the famous franchise of DC, after David Ayer’s version left more negative comments than praise.

So we cordially invite you to read this note and then see the official trailer, which by the way was released a couple of hours ago, and then draw your own conclusions.

Well, we have the second installment of the “Su1cida Squad” He has already revealed his first images, from his official profile on Instagram, and after seeing the trailer, fans believe that this film will be able to overcome the story that it did not like so much that it was its prequel, released in 2016.

Now, in “The Suicide Squad” we will meet again with the charming and peculiar character of Margot Robbie, “Harley Quinn”, something we know, keeps the audience faithful, in addition, the cast is also composed of Joel Kinnaman as “Rick Flago ”, the Mexican Joaquín Cosío, who plays a military man and Viola David, as“ Amanda Waller ”, who will be the leader in charge of bringing the characters together, in their attempt to save the world.

Likewise, this splendid team of DC atihheroes will seek to free “Quinn” from the South American prison in which he is imprisoned, but the special mission of the team is suspended, when they verify that Harley escaped by his own means, as was of be expected.

This is the premise that the trailer for “The Suicide Squad”, which reveals action, emotion and acid humor, just what happens when we put this iconic female character on screen, is what is expected of this new film in collaboration with Warner and DC.

It is worth mentioning that, in the aforementioned sequel, the scenes are likely to be bloodier, and it is aimed at an adult audience, since the director, James Gunn, who has worked on many projects in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) franchise This time he will dedicate all his capacity to reinforce the DC Universe.

Although, we should also mention that DC’s intense fandom is still a bit busy with the recent Justice League premiere, “Snyder Cut,” so it still doesn’t fall into the anxiety of new productions, for now, though. With the unexpected arrival of this trailer, some have already lost their minds.

So yes, the next DC project to be released is precisely “The Suicide Squad”, so fans can rest assured, since they still have time to entertain themselves with the 4 hours of the cut of Snyder, who also announced that he has a new original cut, in black and white with unpublished scenes.

Added to the fact that the speculations were finally right and the most recent trailer of the aforementioned film production confirmed that “Starro” will be part of the film.

This preview is not the first look at the film, however, the new trailer offers some details about the plot and shows the dynamics between characters such as “Rick Flag”, “Harley Quinn”, “Bloodsport” and “Peacemaker”.

All while villains like “The Thinker,” “King Shark,” “Ratcatcher 2,” “Captain Boomerang,” and “Polka-Dot Man.”

However, the most striking point of this trailer is at the end with the debut of “Starro” the conqueror, the famous star-shaped alien creature that in the comics was key to the formation of the “Justice League.”

The James Gunn film, which has left us a spectacular trailer, has a release date for August 6, 2021, in the United States, courtesy of the Warner Bros plan, its debut will be simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max.

DC’s schedule will continue straight into 2022, with “The Batman” on March 4, “The Flash” on November 4, 2022 and “Aquaman 2” on November 16 next year, we can’t wait.