First official trailer and new posters for The Suicide Squad

His arrival was advanced yesterday and we already have the first official trailer of the film “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad”, the next DC movie to be released, which will also do so with a theatrical release and on HBO Max, at least in the United States. A trailer that also comes with a new batch of posters that we leave you at the end, where we have a group poster and then several individual characters.

The trailer is a true reflection of the style that the film will look like. Humor per flag, combining action and explosions and villain confirmation. James Gunn in his purest form in an R-rated movie that promises to break all the molds of what we’ve seen so far in the world of superhero movies. Of course, it is still a bit early to say anything for sure and we will have to wait until its premiere in August.

Our first trailer. Warning: gore & adult language & supervillains & adventure & heart. Can’t wait to see it in a theater with all of you on August 6. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/HdqlGVP0lB – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

From writer / director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure “The Suicide Squad,” featuring a collection of the most degenerate criminals in the DC line. Welcome to Hell, also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States, where the worst supervillains are found and where they would do anything to get out, even join the super-secret and super-dark Task Force X. Today’s mission? Assemble a collection of convicts, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them tightly and drop them (literally) on the island of Short Maltese, infested with enemies. Traversing a jungle full of adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad finds itself in a search and destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave … and Amanda Waller’s government technicians on their ears, tracking their every move. And as always, one misstep and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If someone is going to bet, a good investment would be against them, all of them. Written and directed by James Gunn, “The Suicide Squad” stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio , Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis.

“The Suicide Squad” is one of many WB films that will have a simultaneous theatrical release and on HBO Max in the United States, set for 6th August. The film will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release, before going on to exclusive theatrical release.