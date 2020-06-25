He gave the face as a prototype during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Everything seems to indicate that the series model will respect its design.

The Nissan Ariya is a fully electric SUV derived from the prototype of the same name presented at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. The production version will be presented in July and will hit the market in 2021.

The 2019 Tokyo Motor Show witnessed the presentation of the Nissan Ariya Concept, a Fully electric SUV whose production variant will hit the market in 2021 upon presentation in July. From this you can already intuit the design of its front when the Japanese brand published the first official teaser. Part of the specific platform for zero emissions vehicles of the alliance formed between Nissan, Mitsubishi and Renault.

The Nissan Ariya will be a rival to others such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E or the Tesla Model Y.

Below we review what the Ariya Concept gave of itself.

NISSAN ARIYA CONCEPT: EXTERIOR

He Nissan Ariya Concept It is 4.6 meters long, 1.9 m wide excluding mirrors, and 1.63 m high. The copper color present in its bodywork is what, according to the brand, will identify its electric models from now on because it represents the sun that breaks through at night to start a new day.

The next design language of Nissan It is represented in this model, and features details such as very narrow led headlights, wide front fenders and a blind grille that illuminates. The low roof adds a sporty touch that is confirmed by the 21-inch wheels. For its part, the C-pillar has a marked inclination that provides muscle, while the brake light crosses the rear horizontally.

NISSAN ARIYA CONCEPT: INTERIOR

The interior of the Nissan Ariya Concept It is characterized by its simplicity and spaciousness. Its flat floor stands out despite the presence of batteries under it. Regarding the dashboard, it only has the start button. Everything else depends on some haptic buttons present on the screens, 12.3 inches each. For their part, the climate control buttons are integrated under one of these screens.

The occupants of the Nissan Ariya Concept they sit in thin seats designed by and to support the body in the most effective way possible. The upholstery is leather in different textures, while the copper-colored satin aluminum pieces add a touch of contrast.

NISSAN ARIYA CONCEPT: MECHANICAL

He Nissan Ariya Concept It has two electric motors, one on each axle, which gives it all-wheel drive. According to the Japanese brand, a high-power control system has been established whose mission is to ensure the greatest efficiency in transmitting force to each wheel at the right time, whether or not there is a good grip on the road. This one derives from two others already known, the Attesa E-TS Nissan GT-R and the intelligent system of the Nissan Patrol.

Nissan You have not reported anything about engine power, battery capacity, or required recharge times. Of course, the vehicle incorporates a plug for fast charging CHAdeMO, as well as the bi-directional battery charging option, thanks to which it can provide power to the network if it is charged. It even offers the possibility of selling your energy if the law allows it.

NISSAN ARIYA CONCEPT: EQUIPMENT

He Nissan Ariya Concept has the system ProPILOT 2.0, which allows the prototype to drive on its own in one lane. With the navigator activated, the car can anticipate the movements of the driver, so that he can change lanes or overtake. It also alerts you of detours or allows you to park remotely from your mobile phone.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/25/2020 Nissan publishes the first production Ariya teaser. 10/23/2019 Nissan reveals the first images and data of the Ariya Concept. 10/22/2019 Filtration of the first image of the model.

