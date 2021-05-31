First official photos of the Kia Sportage 2022

At least at the design level. Following in the wake of the aggressive and revolutionary Hyundai Tucson, the fifth-generation Kia Sportage is presented with a completely new design, which is far from anything seen to date. In fact, everything indicates that it will have a design strongly inspired by the Kia EV6 – an electric car that is radical and futuristic, both in its approach and in its visual presence. Kia has already taught us some front detail of the car, a look at its futuristic instrumentation and a brief look at its rear.

On the front, the most prominent point – and almost the only thing we can see to date – are the Daytime Car LEDs. Boomerang-shaped LEDs that cross the front of the car perpendicular to the ground. We cannot see the rest of the grille, but we expect a reinterpretation of the “tiger nose” design language and a bumper studded with air intakes. Everything indicates that the Kia Sportage will stand out very notably with respect to other SUVs ahead, being somewhat more conservative in terms of its side profile.

Like the Hyundai Tucson, the Kia Sportage is committed to a very differentiated design.

Some marked wheel arches and sparse glazing It is the most remarkable thing, with the exception of the “split” D-pillar, another of those design fashions that we cannot get rid of today. On the back, the Sportage has chosen to join its pilots by means of a strip of LEDs, and has left the EV6 its peculiar rear light. However, the most revolutionary of the Kia Sportage will be inside. Instead of opting for the two-screen configuration of the Hyundai Tucson, you’ve opted for a gigantic driver-facing curved panel.

This panel will be composed of two 12.3-inch displays framed in a curved housing. Still, it looks like it will retain physical controls for the air conditioning – a big plus for Kia. The design of the aerators is very striking, with a “hockey stick” look to the right air vent and trim assembly. Kia has not revealed details about its mechanics, but a traditional range with micro-hybrid engines is expected, accompanied by a 230 hp full-hybrid version and a 265 hp plug-in hybrid version.

The production version will be revealed in just a few weeks.

That is, a range of engines identical to that of its twin brother, the Hyundai Tucson. What is not expected at the moment is an electric version – Kia’s dedicated electrics follow another “bloodline.” The Korean version of the Kia Sportage will be the first to be unveiled and in September the same will be done with the European version, whose design could vary slightly but not substantially. Like its predecessors, this compact SUV will be manufactured in Europe and it will fight face to face with institutions such as the SEAT Ateca, the Ford Kuga or the Hyundai Tucson.