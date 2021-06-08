First official look of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy!

After so many advances, The Boys finally presented the first official image of Jensen Ackles in the Soldier Boy costume.

The Boys is working on its third season. In this continuation of the story, fans will meet new characters. One of them will be Soldier Boy, a Captain America parody that will be played by Jensen Ackles. After showing us some details and the actor’s super training, they finally released the first official images of the character.

Jensen Ackles brings Soldier Boy to life in this third season of The Boys, which will be a twisted version of Captain America created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson in the comics. We are going to know this character as the leader of the Payback team, which, in fiction, was the first group of superheroes before the Seven were formed. “They rejected my idea of ​​using a banana camouflage hammock. And I’m glad that it was. I love this outfit, ”the actor wrote as he showed this first look at the character’s official outfit.

Soldier Boy is ready!

Soldier Boy was active in the 1940s during WWII at a time when Vought founder Frederik Vought had perfected the practical applications of Compound V and injected it into the character.

Regarding the spectacular costume Jensen Ackles wears in The Boys, the series’ costume designer, Laura Jean Shannon, had this to say: “Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and courage. With that pedigree, we went headlong into baking a suit with an all-American quality based on the practicality of a military soldier with a heavy dose of old-school cowboy swagger. We knew the actor had to have the look and feel of Steve McQueen with a John Wayne attitude, thankfully Jensen Ackles embodies all of that. “

Knowing that Soldier Boy is a fan-favorite character from the original graphic novels, showrunner Eric Kripke knew the importance of the supersuit and added: “When I cast Jensen for the role of Soldier Boy, the first thing I said to him was, ‘I’m very excited for you, for the incredible process that you will live with LJ, our supersuit designer. ‘ It has been six months of work, but the experience has exceeded Jensen’s expectations. LJ has created an artwork that honors the WWII Soldier Boy in the comics, but takes a fancy new direction. And if you think the photo is great, wait until you see Jensen in action. It is one of my favorite outfits. Also, now you can stop saturating my Twitter notifications with requests to see it ”.