HBO has released the first official images of THE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, a new series Based on Fire and Blood by George RR Martin

THE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON is a series based on Fire and Blood by George RR Martin that takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and tells the story of House Targaryen. The series recently began production and will premiere on HBO Max in 2022.

The cast of House of the Dragon includes:

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen: the first-born of the king, she is of pure Valyrian blood and is a dragon rider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen: the younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne. Peerless warrior and dragon rider, Daemon possesses true dragon blood. But it is said that every time a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin …

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Serpent”: Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian lineage as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Serpent,” the most famous nautical adventurer in Westeros’ history, Lord Corlys built his home in a mighty settlement that is even richer than the Lannisters and boasts the largest navy in the world.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower: Otto Hightower’s daughter, Hand of the King and the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. He was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his inner circle, mastering both courtly skills and keen political acumen.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower: The Hand of the King, Ser Otto serves loyally and faithfully both his king and his kingdom. From his point of view, the greatest threat to the kingdom is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

What do you think of the cast of The House of the Dragon?