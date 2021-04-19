The market for saloons Generalists seems destined to disappear, so that manufacturers are striving to develop products that, thanks to a “plus” of design and approach, regain the attention of potential customers who have been turning to SUVs. After announcing Ford the “death” of the Ford Mondeo, since the signing of the oval they have long been preparing its successor, the Ford Evos, whose first official images have already been unveiled.

The Ford Mondeo is, without a doubt, one of the great classics, one of the references in the segment of generalist medium saloons. What was once a segment full of life, with a very high demand, has seen its sales languish for some time now due to the unstoppable push of the SUV, which have ended up cannibalizing more than one segment, including the sedans we just mentioned.

That is why Ford announced a few weeks ago that the Ford Mondeo would “die” without issue after the end of production of its current generation, news that highlights the importance of SUVs for automakers. However, there are several manufacturers who do not lose hope, and giving a twist to the traditional saloon concept, they present alternatives that can be very interesting.

The Ford Evos is a crossover with the air of a saloon

The Ford Evos will be the spiritual successor to the Ford Mondeo: a crossover with the air of a saloon that, in the style of what Citroën has made with the recently introduced Citroën C5X, does not want to stray too far from the idea of ​​an SUV, at least visually. The Evos is a model designed in China for China, but Everything indicates that it will end up reaching our market in a plug-in hybrid format For those who find a Ford Mustang Mach-e too futuristic.

The first official images of the Ford Evos have already been unveiled by the brand, revealing a modern and attractive design language, with a roof drop with a certain coupe air and the well-known underbody and wheel arch protections made of unpainted plastics. In addition, the suspension seems raised a few centimeters to gain visual robustness.

Inside, for his part, the revolution is total with a gigantic digital panel that includes three screens: one for the instrumentation and two for the infotainment, one being installed directly in front of the passenger. It can remind us of Mercedes models or even the curious Honda e, with a futuristic approach, in line with market trends. Will the new Ford creation end up arriving in Europe?